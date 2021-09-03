Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 12,775 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 519,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

NYSE RF opened at $20.04 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

