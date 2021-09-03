Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 10,131 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 868.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

