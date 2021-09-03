Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 10,131 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 868.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RKT stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
