Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $5,324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.68 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

