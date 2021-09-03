Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 7,270 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $60,799,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $2,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $8,182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

