South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 48355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

SOUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South32 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

South32 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

