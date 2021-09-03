Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report $16.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $14.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $59.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $64.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 121.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,572,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,001. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.70.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

