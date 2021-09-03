SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $291.54 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.