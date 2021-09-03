Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 78,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570,640 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.