SnowGem Price Down 13.2% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003914 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

