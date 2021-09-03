Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.56 on Friday, reaching $2,896.94. 66,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,418.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

