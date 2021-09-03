Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,660,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

