Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Sleep Number reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,070. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

