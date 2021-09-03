Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating and a C$5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.57.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$362.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.87. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

