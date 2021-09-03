Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

