SingularityDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.36 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $92.56 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 80.7% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00009044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,249,675 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

