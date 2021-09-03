Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $46.16 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $929.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

