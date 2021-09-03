Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,055 shares of company stock worth $4,547,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $64.68 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.