Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMMNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

