Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.17.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
