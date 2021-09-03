Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 18,840 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,114.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $59,048.61.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

KNBE opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNBE. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

