Short Interest in Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Drops By 17.5%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUHN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Wuhan General Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

