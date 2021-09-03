Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Increases By 12.5%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.28 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.