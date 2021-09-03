Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Decreases By 12.7%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.0 days.

UNIEF opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

UNIEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

