Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Increases By 19.0%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.5 days.
Shares of SLGGF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SolGold has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
About SolGold
