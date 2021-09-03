Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Increases By 19.0%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.5 days.

Shares of SLGGF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SolGold has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

