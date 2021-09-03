Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Increases By 13.6%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 808,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 711,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

