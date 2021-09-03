Short Interest in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Drops By 14.0%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,600. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

