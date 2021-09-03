Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Increases By 13.7%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 922,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 811,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $46.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.