Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 12.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

