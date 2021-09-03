Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 14.2%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 410,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,283 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,083,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 423,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5,656.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JPC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

