Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Increases By 15.7%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Merida Merger Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.