Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Increases By 16.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,904,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 4,212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49,045.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.63 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

