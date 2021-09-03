Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Increases By 16.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,904,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 4,212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49,045.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.63 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.
Kingsoft Company Profile
