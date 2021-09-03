Short Interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Rises By 13.7%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ YY opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YY. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

