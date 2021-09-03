Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Rises By 18.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 955,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

