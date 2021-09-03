Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Expands By 20.4%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $13.81 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $142,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

