Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Expands By 20.4%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $13.81 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
