Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Declines By 13.4%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 35.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,646. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

