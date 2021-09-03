Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Rises By 13.0%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 324,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

