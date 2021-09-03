Short Interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Increases By 16.0%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.10 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

