Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Expands By 12.5%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 176,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,105,766. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.83. 367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,809. Chemed has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

