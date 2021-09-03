Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Decreases By 17.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

