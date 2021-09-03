ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average of $159.90. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $227.49.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after acquiring an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.