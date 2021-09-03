Sfmg LLC Purchases 10,397 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for about 13.2% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $118,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

