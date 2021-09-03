Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

