Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $29,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 233.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

