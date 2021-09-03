Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.