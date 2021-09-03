Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

