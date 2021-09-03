Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $201.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.65 and a 200 day moving average of $184.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

