Sei Investments Co. Buys 166,777 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.67% of 1Life Healthcare worth $30,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.