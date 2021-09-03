Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $7,896,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCR opened at $9.90 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

