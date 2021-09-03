SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Up 8.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 1,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 106,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.