SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

